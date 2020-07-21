Drugs seized at Greene Correctional Facility

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Correction officers reportedly found synthetic marijuana, cocaine, and Suboxone hidden in inmate mail at the Greene Correctional Facility.

On Friday morning, a package of fruit snacks was reportedly mailed to an inmate from the Buffalo area when the officer noticed inconsistencies in the package. The snacks were then opened and contained 24 small plastic bags with a green leafy substance inside. The snacks also reportedly contained a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance inside. The substances did test positive for synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2 and cocaine.

Additionally, several other cases of drugs attempting to be smuggled into prisons via the mail have been noted from placing balloons inside food cans to potato chip bags to hiding Suboxone strips underneath stamps.

The NYSCOPDA says they report drug seizures every day in inmate packages throughout the state. Four incidents have been reported from Greene Correctional Facility on Tuesday alone. They say this is a systematic problem that needs to be addressed.

“Every day we are reporting drugs seized in inmate packages at prisons throughout the state. Today, we are reporting four incidents from Greene Correctional Facility in which over 10 ounces of K2 was recovered. This is a systemic problem that DOCCS appears to care little about making any positive changes to. How many more seizures need to be made during this pandemic until DOCCS takes proactive action? ” stated Michael Mazzella, NYSCOPBA Mid-Hudson Region Vice President.