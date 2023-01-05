ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday evening, detectives from the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at 324 Mountain Street in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Detectives recovered a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.

Rashad Miller, 42, of Albany, was taken into custody and is being charged with Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday morning and remanded to the Albany County Jail.