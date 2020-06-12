Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry in the North Country, Adirondacks

(NEWS10) – According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 11, abnormally dry conditions have expanded into parts of northern New York to include a good portion of Jefferson and Lewis Counties and the Adirondacks.

The recent lack of decent rainfall in central and northern New York has lead to dry conditions across the area and parts of New England.

Since June 1st, Watertown is running close to half inch below normal for precipitation, and more than 2.00″ below normal for the year thus far.

Syracuse is currently running close to an inch below normal for the month of June, but still more than .60″ above normal for the year.

With little to no rain in the forecast for the next week, the abnormally dry areas will likely expand farther south into Central New York and the Finger Lakes.

LATEST STORIES