Drop off unwanted, unused medication during National Drug Take Back Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 23. This day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.

DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019.

There are multiple locations around the Capital Region to drop off your unused prescriptions:

Albany County

CVS, 885 Central Avenue, Albany

Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham

Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street

Elm Avenue Park. 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar

Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue

Albany County Sheriff Public Safety Building, 58 Verda Ave, Voorheesville

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy

Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place

West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43

Schodack Police Department, 1797 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton-On-Hudson

Hoosick Falls Police Department. 24 Main Street

Schenectady County

Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle

Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street

Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road

Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street

Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady

Saratoga County

New York State Police, 5 Municipal Plaza, Clifton Park

Round Lake Fire Department, 13 Curry Road

CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville

Saratoga Police Department, 474 Broadway

Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9

Greene County

Coxsackie Police Department, 119 Mansion Street

Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 45 Haverly Memorial Drive

CVS, 7600 Route 32, Cairo

Windham Police Department, 317 Route 296, Hensonville

Columbia County

Hudson Police Department, 701a Union Street

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson

Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street

Montgomery County

Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville

Fulton County

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 2712 Route 29, Johnstown

Johnstown Police Department, 33 E Main Street #41

Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George

Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward

Bennington County

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington

Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street

Winhall Police Department, 113 Route 30

Berkshire County

Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street

All events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 23. The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles or radioactive materials.

Tops Friendly Markets’ pharmacy stores are always approved drop-off locations for prescription drugs. Designated disposal bins are located in the pharmacy department where you can dispose of unused and unwanted medications.

Your can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.