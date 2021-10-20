Drop off unwanted, unused medication during National Drug Take Back Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 23. This day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.
DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019.
There are multiple locations around the Capital Region to drop off your unused prescriptions:
Albany County
- CVS, 885 Central Avenue, Albany
- Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham
- Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street
- Elm Avenue Park. 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar
- Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue
- Albany County Sheriff Public Safety Building, 58 Verda Ave, Voorheesville
Rensselaer County
- East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
- North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy
- Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place
- West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43
- Schodack Police Department, 1797 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton-On-Hudson
- Hoosick Falls Police Department. 24 Main Street
Schenectady County
- Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle
- Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street
- Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road
- Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street
- Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady
Saratoga County
- New York State Police, 5 Municipal Plaza, Clifton Park
- Round Lake Fire Department, 13 Curry Road
- CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville
- Saratoga Police Department, 474 Broadway
- Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9
Greene County
- Coxsackie Police Department, 119 Mansion Street
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 45 Haverly Memorial Drive
- CVS, 7600 Route 32, Cairo
- Windham Police Department, 317 Route 296, Hensonville
Columbia County
- Hudson Police Department, 701a Union Street
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson
- Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street
Montgomery County
- Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville
Fulton County
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 2712 Route 29, Johnstown
- Johnstown Police Department, 33 E Main Street #41
Warren County
- Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George
Washington County
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward
Bennington County
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington
- Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street
- Winhall Police Department, 113 Route 30
Berkshire County
- Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street
All events are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 23. The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles or radioactive materials.
Tops Friendly Markets’ pharmacy stores are always approved drop-off locations for prescription drugs. Designated disposal bins are located in the pharmacy department where you can dispose of unused and unwanted medications.
Your can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website.
