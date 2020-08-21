Driving simulator evaluates abilities of patients at Albany Medical Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Getting back behind the wheel, Albany Medical Center is helping patients who have an inability to drive safely progress to take on the roads again, Hospital professionals are using top of the line, video game-like technology to help elevate the driving abilities of older individuals and survivors of stroke and traumatic injury.

With the use of a brand new driving simulator, driving rehab specialists will assess your reflexes, strength, coordination and an overall wide range of assessments and categories that patients will either pass or fail.

They say its all to maximize independence and community mobility because before you even test yourself on the Virage Simulator, patients are run through a full cognitive workout checking range of motion, reaction speed, understanding road signs and much more.

“Many patients, obviously they became disabled in a blink of an eye and once I go through the rehab process they might be intimidated to go back out into the real world and real car situation,” Linda Farrell, Occupational and Physical Therapy Driver Rehab Specialist manager said. “The virtual wheel gives them a chance to get into the driver seat and get back to independence without putting themselves or others a danger.”

The simulator also has every weather climate to test drivers in all conditions. They say being able to drive yourself is an incredible source of independence.

Pass or fail, rehab specialists are able to provide resources for the patients and help point out what they can and can’t do.

