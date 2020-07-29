Driving schools allowed to offer driver safety courses remotely

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for members of the media to give an update on coronavirus in the state of New York.

One of the major things Cuomo announced is good news for teen drivers. Cuomo said that beginning today, the DMV will allow driving schools to allow distance learning for teens and new drivers to take safety courses. These courses will have to be held online via applications like Zoom, and will not be held in person.

