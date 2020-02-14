Drivers escape with minor injuries after rollover crash on Maple Avenue

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people escaped with minor injuries after a rollover crash on Maple Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Glenville Police say a car traveling southbound drifted right, hit a guardrail, then over-corrected sideswiping a car traveling northbound which caused it to roll over. The crash occurred around 2 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car traveling north was extricated from the car, but only received minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The driver of the other car received minor injuries as well and also refused medical help.

The southbound driver was charged with Failure to Keep Right.

Alplaus Fire and East Glenville assisted with the extrication.