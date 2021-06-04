Drivers: Be on the lookout for construction projects in Saratoga and Albany Counties

(NEWS10) – Drivers in the capital Region make sure to keep an eye out for construction projects, especially as the summer season begins. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced two projects in Saratoga County and two projects in Albany County.

State Route 29, Saratoga/Schuylerville

On Wednesday, June 9, the DOT will begin a paving project on State Route 29 between Bryants Bridge Road in the Town of Saratoga and Morgan’s Run in the Village of Schuylerville. They are asking to be on the lookout for flaggers and paving crews.

The road will be reduced to a single lane and flaggers will be alternating and directing traffic. The road will be reduced to one lane every weekday until the project is finished. Crews are hoping to be done by the end of July, weather permitting.

Northway/Saratoga County

DOT crews will also be working on a pavement project on the Northway in Saratoga County. Work is expected between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in northern Saratoga County, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 5.

I-787/Albany County

Drivers should also watch for left lane closures in both directions on I-787 between Exit 6 and Exit 7 in Albany County on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guiderail repair.

I-90/Albany

There will also be a rolling left lane closure in both directions on I-90 in Albany between Exit 6 and Thruway Exit 24 for median barrier sweeping on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers are reminded of the Move Over Law in New York State. If you see a vehicle with red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, make sure to move over as far as safely possible. If you can not change lanes slow down significantly.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.