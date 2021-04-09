Drivers and motorcycle riders reminded to share road safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer weather is bringing about more motorcycles on the road, so it’s important to practice safe driving. Already this year, there’s been a number of accidents across western Massachusetts. For example, a 23-year-old from Feeding Hills was killed in a motorcycle crash in Enfield this week.

NEWS10’s sister station, 22News, spoke to the owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield, who said most crashes are caused by distracted driving so it’s important for drivers and motorcycles riders to pay attention.

“Be aware, motorcycles are everywhere,” says Dennis Bolduc. “Everywhere you’re out, there is a bike so if there’s a blind spot in your car just be aware there might be a bike there.”

Bolduc recommends, “If you see a bike come down the road just pay some extra attention to them.”

Bolduc added that motorcycle riders should be on the lookout for pot holes and sand on the roadways they can be very dangerous for riders.

