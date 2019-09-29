Driver towing heavy cargo causes crash

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The driver of a dump truck has been cited for failing to yield right of way at an intersection causing a crash between him and a car.

The crash happened on Saturday around 5:19 p.m. in the area of State Route 32 and State Route 143 in the Town of Westerlo.

Police say, Daniel J. Nyland, of Stillwater was driving a dump truck southeast on State Route 32 towing heavy equipment when he failed to yield right of way at an intersection.

Police say after Nyland had entered the intersection, he failed to navigate a left hand turn which caused his trailer to overturn, ejecting an asphalt paver and skid steer from it.

Officials say the second vehicle involved was traveling northbound on State Route 32 when the driver had to exit the road, ending up in a ditch to avoid being struck by the dump truck and cargo.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police and spill response team assisted with hazardous fluid that was leaking from the ejected equipment. The Westerlo Fire Department was also on scene to assist with traffic control.

Nyland is due to appear in the Town of Westerlo court at a later date.