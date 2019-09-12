Driver ticketed for strapping ATV to car’s roof

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not something you see every day, and that’s a good thing because it is obviously not safe.
An Environmental Officer pulled over a vehicle in Homer because it had an ATV strapped to its roof. The driver got ticketed for an unsecured load and driving an overloaded vehicle.
