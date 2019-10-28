Driver seriously injured in crash on Rosendale Road in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Police Department is responding to a serious motor vehicle crash on Rosendale Road between Mohegan Road and River Road.

Police say a driver operating a 2008 Toyota Prius heading east on Rosendale Road veered into the westbound land and sideswiped a 1999 Ford Mustang.

After initial contact, the Mustang struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole. The Prius continued to travel east before striking a tree.

The driver of the Prius, the only occupant in that vehicle, was taken to Ellis Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mustang was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

Police say traffic is expected to be closed in the area in both directions until around 6 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.