Driver reportedly enters Taconic State Parkway in wrong direction, causes serious crash

PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say at least two people are recovering from injuries after a crash on the Taconic State Parkway.

Police say Jim George, 42, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter north in the southbound lane when he hit a 2017 Subaru Impreza driven by Connor Smedes, 27, and his passanger Catherine Torrisi, 27, both of Carmel, N.Y.

Police say the accident happened just south of exit 54, U.S. Highway 44 around 8:15 p.m.

NYSP

Police say George was taken to Vassar Brothers Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Smedes was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and later air-lifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the Mercedes enter the Taconic in the wrong direction is asked to call State Police at (845)-677-7300, case #9461133.

