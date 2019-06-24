Driver in fatal Rensselaerville crash to be arraigned

RENSSLEARVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 19-year-old girl accused of driving drunk and killing her friend in a crash will be due in court in a few weeks.

Harley Kelly will be arraigned on August 5 in Rensselaerville Town Court to face a DWI crash.

Two weeks ago, police said Kelly was driving drunk when she crashed into a pile of boulders in the intersection of Route 10 and Pond Hill Road. Emily Fydenkevez, 19, was killed.

Her mother urges others not to drink and drive.

“I don’t want to see this happen to someone else,” Susan Fydenkevez said. “Because she was my world. Just my everything. My absolute everything. My only child. My everything.”

Emily’s mom said she hopes, if anything, Emily’s story will help bring awareness to the dangerous consequences of drinking and driving.