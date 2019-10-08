Driver in fatal Halfmoon hit and run crash gets one year

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria Lentini was sentenced to one year in jail Tuesday morning, in the case of 2015 Halfmoon hit and run crash.

After four years of silence, Maria Lentini spoke for the first time in court Tuesday morning, giving an emotional statement to the judge.

“The hurt and sorrow that I live with everyday because of this accident is something that is going to stay with me the rest of my life,” said Lentini. “And saying sorry in my opinion doesn’t cover it. It’s not enough.”

Lentini previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash without reporting it. In 2015, Lentini struck and killed 30-year-old Patrick Duff along Route 9 in Halfmoon. After the crash, she made 17 frantic phone calls, but never called 911. Lentini says if she could take it all back, she would, and recalls how she felt the night of the crash,

“I was in shock. And emotional and confused and scared, and I was just trying to get help,” said Lentini. “And I didn’t do it the way I should have done it, and I take responsibility for that.”

The judge sentenced Lentini to one year in Saratoga County Jail.