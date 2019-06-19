Police: Driver impaired by drugs in serious crash

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The driver of a head on collision has been arrested and charged for driving while under the influence.

James Brooks of Troy, was arrested on June 18th by the Bethlehem Police department. The following investigation and ensuing blood results secured from Brooks have determined that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Brooks was charged with felony counts of Assault in the second degree, and Vehicular Assault in the second degree, as well as misdemeanor counts of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and Reckless Driving, as well as a violation of Failure to Keep Right.

On Saturday, April 6, 2019, the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a report of a head-on motor vehicle crash on River Road just south of Corning Hill Road. Both drivers (and sole occupants of their vehicles), were treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, by Delmar-Bethlehem EMS.

Police say Brooks was driving erratically when he eventually crossed over the yellow line and crashed head on with a 46 year old man from Selkirk. Brooks had to be extracted from the car and was treated for several fractures and internal injuries.