Driver facing charges after giving Troopers false name, passenger arrested on outstanding warrant

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Howard Cooper Jr., 49, of Schenectady is facing multiple charges after police say he gave them a false name during a traffic stop. Troopers say they also found drugs in the car he was driving when pulled over on I-87 in Wilton.

New York State Police (NYSP) also say Cooper’s passenger, Richard Wells, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested on a petit larceny warrant out of Clifton Park. Troopers say during the traffic stop they noticed signs of drug use and when the search the vehicle they found were each in possession of numerous glassine packets containing heroin.

Cooper in now facing;

Forgery 2 nd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Falsifying Business Records 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Filing a False Instrument 1 st degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Impersonation 2 nd (Misdemeanor)

(Misdemeanor) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (Misdemeanor)

Wells is also facing a Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor) charge. He was turned over to Troopers in Clifton Park for the outstanding warrant and was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 17.

Cooper was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail, he is due back May 18.

