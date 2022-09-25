A car crashed into the front of an AT&T store in Niskayuna (Photo: Harrison Grubb)

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an AT&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.

The AT&T store located at 404 Balltown Road had a rough morning after police reported someone drove their car into the store and proceeded to damage the store with a baseball bat. The individual was identified as Steven Carrion, 29 of Troy.

Charges

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal mischief

Second degree burglary

First degree attempted assault

Second degree menacing

First degree criminal contempt

First degree reckless endangerment

Officers took Carrion into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.