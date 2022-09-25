NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an AT&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.

The AT&T store located at 404 Balltown Road had a rough morning after police reported someone drove their car into the store and proceeded to damage the store with a baseball bat. The individual was identified as Steven Carrion, 29 of Troy.

Charges

  • Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second degree criminal mischief
  • Second degree burglary
  • First degree attempted assault
  • Second degree menacing
  • First degree criminal contempt
  • First degree reckless endangerment

Officers took Carrion into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.