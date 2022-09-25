NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an AT&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
The AT&T store located at 404 Balltown Road had a rough morning after police reported someone drove their car into the store and proceeded to damage the store with a baseball bat. The individual was identified as Steven Carrion, 29 of Troy.
Charges
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second degree criminal mischief
- Second degree burglary
- First degree attempted assault
- Second degree menacing
- First degree criminal contempt
- First degree reckless endangerment
Officers took Carrion into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.