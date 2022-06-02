GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A driver was charged after striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street Wednesday. Police said the pedestrian was well established in the crosswalk.

Great Barrington Police said around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle was traveling south on Main Street when it hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk at the intersection of Railroad Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver, Melanie Greenberg, has been cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Great Barrington Police are still investigating the accident.