Driver arrested for reportedly fleeing police with 80 suspensions on record

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Michael Fayemiwo, 22, of New York City for a number of charges following an attempted traffic stop where the driver reportedly fled.

Police say Sergeant Deeb saw the driver of the car using his cellphone while driving on State Route 43 around 11:30 a.m. The car initially stopped, but then took off as the officer approached. The driver then fled along Route 4, passing cars on both sides while speeding heavily.

A New York State Trooper reportedly saw the car in the area of Hudson Valley Community College and was able to block the car in traffic, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police say it was discovered that Fayemiwo has one revocation and 80 suspension on his license, 58 of which were for failing to appear in court. He was charged with the following:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st Degree- Class E Felony

Unlawful Fleeing 3rd Degree- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Unclassified Misdemeanor

Operation while Using a Mobile Device- Infraction

Unlicensed Operation- Infraction

Failure to Obey a Police Officer- Infraction

Speed not Reasonable and Prudent- Infraction

Failed to Use Designated Lane- Infraction

Moved from Lane Unsafely- Infraction

Passed Red Light- Infraction

Following Too Closely- Infraction

He was processed and released on an Appearance Ticket to appear in North Greenbush Town Court in late November.

“This is an unusually high number of suspensions”, said Chief David Keevern. “I commendall involved Officers and Troopers for their safe handling of the dangerous situation. There are no vehicle and traffic violations worth jeopardizing the safety of every motorist along that route and this outcome could have been tragic if not for the strategies employed.”

