Columbia County driver airlifted for treatment after crash

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police were on the scene of a car accident in Claverack yesterday where Lynne Clark, 73, of Hudson was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after hitting a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer had slowed to turn right into Valley Energy, a utility service company on Route 9H. When northbound traffic slowed and stopped behind it, Clark, driving her Chevy Malibu north, did not.

Authorities say their investigation did not reveal why Clarke didn’t stop behind the turning truck. She veered onto the shoulder, avoiding one stopped vehicle before she struck the truck.

Officers responded to the crash just before noon. Although emergency services airlifted her for treatment, they say Clark’s serious injuries are not life-threatening.