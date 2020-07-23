Drive-up food pantry in Albany feeds 700

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Cars lined up early for the drive up food pantry Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, New York State Industries for the Disabled, Albany Housing Authority, Whitney Young Health, and Centro Civico were hosting at 230 Green Street, Thursday morning.
Albany Police were on hand directing traffic and asked if they would start a few minutes early to help clear the roads.
Twenty-six pallets of food from the Regional Food Bank got divided up into food boxes and handed out to people driving or walking up. That’s food for 700 people for about a week, Sister Betsy Van Deusen from Catholic Charities said.
Thursday was the third time Catholic Charities has handed food out at Green Street; they plan on having another drive-up food pantry there in August.
LATEST STORIES
- Albany Police investigating ‘serious’ assault
- Park Playhouse taking over Cohoes Music Hall
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Republican lawmakers prepare to defend their defense bill in Democratic House
- With no replacement in sight, $600 pandemic unemployment benefit set to end