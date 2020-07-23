Drive-up food pantry in Albany feeds 700

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Cars lined up early for the drive up food pantry Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, New York State Industries for the Disabled, Albany Housing Authority, Whitney Young Health, and Centro Civico were hosting at 230 Green Street, Thursday morning.

26 pallets loaded with food were separated into donation boxes to be loaded into cars or for walk-ups.

Albany Police were on hand directing traffic and asked if they would start a few minutes early to help clear the roads.

Twenty-six pallets of food from the Regional Food Bank got divided up into food boxes and handed out to people driving or walking up. That’s food for 700 people for about a week, Sister Betsy Van Deusen from Catholic Charities said.

Volunteers filled boxes of food to be handed out Thursday.



Thursday was the third time Catholic Charities has handed food out at Green Street; they plan on having another drive-up food pantry there in August.

LATEST STORIES