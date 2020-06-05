Drive-up food pantry hands out thousands of pounds of food

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York partnered Friday with the village of Stillwater. The Regional Food Bank set up a drive-through food pantry at the Stillwater Area Community Center.

People drove up, told the volunteers how many people they needed food for and the volunteers took over, loading up the backs of their cars.

Over 14,000 pounds of food wait for drivers to pull up.

Pallets were loaded with over 14,000 pounds of food. That’s enough food for over 11,000 meals.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York serves 23 counties and just about every day they have one of these drive up food banks. For dates and times go to the Regional Food Bank‘s webpage.

