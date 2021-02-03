Drive-up food distribution and the COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Groceries store cashiers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday in Columbia County, they have a vaccination POD with 100 doses the county received for that purpose. Some feel that volunteers at area food pantries should be eligible as well.

Sister Betsy Van Deusen, the Director of Community Partnerships for Catholic Charities, thinks it would be helpful if everyone could be vaccinated.

“Many of our volunteers are older volunteers, so they will be able to get the vaccine,” said Van Deusen. “They are probably 1a or 1b, so they will be able to get it.”

At Wednesday’s drive-through food distribution, many volunteers felt it would be good if they could get the vaccine so long as there were enough in stock. Some had volunteered at food pantries but didn’t feel safe with how the systems were run and left. They did say they would go back if they could be vaccinated.

The Sister went on to say a people feel very safe with the drive-up food distribution system, and many people who didn’t feel comfortable at other food pantries feel safer here.

“One of the things we worked really hard at was making sure everyone is masked,” explained Sister Van Deusen. “We are outside in the breeze, so there is nothing stagnant, nothing stays put, and the breeze blows anything we don’t need away.”