Drive-thru trick or treat on Halloween in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Amsterdam is encouraging residents to attend a Halloween Drive-Thru event in lieu of traditional trick or treating. The event will take place in Veteran’s Field on Locust Avenue, Saturday, October 31 beginning at 1 p.m.

Two thousand goodie bags will be given out to children under the age of 12 beginning at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by MCT Federal Credit Union.

For those participating in traditional trick or treating, the city is asking residents to social distance, wear a face mask, and sanitize hands in-between visits to each house. They are also asking those handing out candy to do so while wearing gloves or with sanitized hands.

The city also suggests parents wipe down candy packets or let them sit a few days before letting children handle them.

Trick or treating should be done at houses with a light on the evening of Halloween between 6-8 p.m. The city said additional patrols by the Amsterdam Police Department will be occurring all of Halloween weekend.

LATEST STORIES