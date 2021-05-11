Drive-thru Greek Fest at St. Sophia starts Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greek Fest at St. Sophia starts this Friday but organizers will be doing it drive-thru style because of the pandemic. It will be similar to last year’s event. This is the 50th year they have been hosting the Greek Fest on the same weekend.

People preorder food online, the order must be in before 3 p.m. on the day you plan to pick it up.

Dates and Times:

Friday, May 14, 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, noon – 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 16, noon – 6 p.m.

They will be serving up the favorites, Souvlaki, Gryo, Moussaka, Greek Salad and sweet treats like Loukoumades, and various pastries.

All food orders are to be placed online and picked up at drive-thru pick-up stations in the St.

Sophia parking lot. There will be no seating for on-site dining at the Church, all food is

for pick-up only.

St. Sophia is located at 440 Whitehall Road, Albany, New York 12208.