Drive-thru Greek Fest at St. Sophia starts Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:
Greek Fest 2021

Greek Fest at St. Sophia will run May 14-16.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greek Fest at St. Sophia starts this Friday but organizers will be doing it drive-thru style because of the pandemic. It will be similar to last year’s event. This is the 50th year they have been hosting the Greek Fest on the same weekend.

People preorder food online, the order must be in before 3 p.m. on the day you plan to pick it up.

Dates and Times:

  • Friday, May 14, 4 – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 15, noon – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 16, noon – 6 p.m.

They will be serving up the favorites, Souvlaki, Gryo, Moussaka, Greek Salad and sweet treats like Loukoumades, and various pastries.

All food orders are to be placed online and picked up at drive-thru pick-up stations in the St.
Sophia parking lot. There will be no seating for on-site dining at the Church, all food is
for pick-up only.

St. Sophia is located at 440 Whitehall Road, Albany, New York 12208.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire