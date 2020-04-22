Drive-thru food pantry in Schenectady scheduled

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A drive-thru food pantry will be available for Schenectady County residents on Wednesday evening in the back parking lot at Schenectady County Community College (SCCC) from 4-7 p.m. The event is first-come-first-serve.

Residents will be asked to open their trunk and are being asked to empty it before arriving so volunteers can expedite distribution. Produce, dairy, frozen meats, and other non-perishable food items will be available.

“Our Coalition partners are exploring every avenue to ensure that people in our community are

getting the resources they need,” said Executive Director of The Schenectady Foundation, Robert A. Carreau. “The drive-through pantry is going to help us quickly distribute perishable food to those in need. It’s another example of how our community comes together to respond as a single force for

good.”

Directions

Event entrance will be along Route 5, from the east via the ramp heading towards Gateway

Landing, and from the west from the ramp directly off Route 5 directly after the Western Gateway

Bridge, allowing cars to form two separate lines, depending on which entrance ramp they come from.

Ramp exiting SCCC onto Route 5 will be closed. Vehicles will exit through the main lot

onto Washington Ave.

