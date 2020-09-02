Drive-thru food pantry in Ballston Spa Thursday

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A contactless drive-thru food pantry takes place at the Ballston Spa High School on Ballston Avenue on Thursday morning.
The food distribution eventstarts at 9 a.m., and is available for free to all area families or individuals who need help staying fed. As long as supplies last, they’ll be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Welcoming volunteers—following social distancing, glove, and mask guidelines—will load boxes of food into the trunks of vehicles that drive up.
The event was organized by Ballston Spa National Bank, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, and the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Regional Food Bank is supplying 18,000 pounds—that’s nine tons—of fresh, frozen, and nonperishable food items.
