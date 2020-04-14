Drive-thru food pantry available in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A drive-thru food pantry sponsored by the Northeast Regional Foodbank will be available at the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Wednesday, April 15th.

The drive-thru pantry will begin at 12:30 p.m. rain or shine and will be available to all Saratoga County residents until supplies are exhausted.

Because of limited volunteers, they are asking for residents to be patient during the process. They are also asking people not to arrive early in order to allow volunteers time to prepare.

Volunteers will be adhering to CDC guidelines by using masks, gloves and social distancing.

Mechanicville Stillwater Elks- 300 Park Ave. Mechanicville, N.Y. 12188

