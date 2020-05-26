FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A drive-thru food pantry will be held at the Fonda Fairgrounds on State Highway 30A in Fonda June 19 beginning at 11 a.m.
Food will be distributed until supplies run out. Residents must wear masks when picking up food.
For more information call 518-853-5500.
LATEST STORIES
- Drive-thru food pantry at Fonda Fairgrounds
- 5/26/20: Summer Pays the Capital Region a Visit Today
- Police investigate crash involving motorcycle on Central Avenue, one person injured
- Senior Spotlight: Kate St. Lucia
- Flags planted at local cemetery in honor of Memorial Day