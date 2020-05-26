Video Updates from Officials

Drive-thru food pantry at Fonda Fairgrounds

by: Sarah Darmanjian

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A drive-thru food pantry will be held at the Fonda Fairgrounds on State Highway 30A in Fonda June 19 beginning at 11 a.m.

Food will be distributed until supplies run out. Residents must wear masks when picking up food.

For more information call 518-853-5500.

