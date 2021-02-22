Drive-thru food banks resume at Great Escape for now, may move in the future

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cars lined up as early as 6:30 a.m. Monday to receive boxes of free, fresh groceries that weren’t supposed to start being given out until 10. They were getting those boxes by 9, in the first of a series of drive-thru food pantry events to be held over four weeks.

As back in October, The Glens Falls Salvation Army was hosted by The Great Escape amusement park, at their employee entrance on Round Pond Road. The USDA Farmers to Families Program supplied 1,200 boxes of food, some of which also went out to churches and senior living centers in Washington County.

The park’s rear lot has been an ideal place for those in need to come and pick up a free box of food for their families, but it may not be forever. Last week, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved amusement parks to reopen starting late next month. The Great Escape announced they would reopen starting on May 1.

That means that, after this series of food drives, the Salvation may need to consider moving to a new location. Last summer, drives were held at the Aviation Mall.

Drives are set for the next three Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon.