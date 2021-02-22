Drive-thru food banks resume at Great Escape for now, may move in the future

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cars lined up as early as 6:30 a.m. Monday to receive boxes of free, fresh groceries that weren’t supposed to start being given out until 10. They were getting those boxes by 9, in the first of a series of drive-thru food pantry events to be held over four weeks.

As back in October, The Glens Falls Salvation Army was hosted by The Great Escape amusement park, at their employee entrance on Round Pond Road. The USDA Farmers to Families Program supplied 1,200 boxes of food, some of which also went out to churches and senior living centers in Washington County.

The park’s rear lot has been an ideal place for those in need to come and pick up a free box of food for their families, but it may not be forever. Last week, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved amusement parks to reopen starting late next month. The Great Escape announced they would reopen starting on May 1.

That means that, after this series of food drives, the Salvation may need to consider moving to a new location. Last summer, drives were held at the Aviation Mall.

Drives are set for the next three Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report