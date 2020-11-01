Drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled in Rensselaer County

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked […]

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County are holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic for seniors. Officials say the clinic is a safe and unique way for seniors to get their flu shots this week.

The clinic is set to run at Grafton Town Hall, which is located at located at 2379 NY-2, Cropseyville, N.Y., 12052, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 5.

The clinic is only available to people who are aged 60 or older and appointments must be made beforehand. To make an appointment, or for more information, call 518-270-2660.

