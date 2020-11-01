Drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled in Rensselaer County

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County are holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic for seniors. Officials say the clinic is a safe and unique way for seniors to get their flu shots this week.
The clinic is set to run at Grafton Town Hall, which is located at located at 2379 NY-2, Cropseyville, N.Y., 12052, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 5.
The clinic is only available to people who are aged 60 or older and appointments must be made beforehand. To make an appointment, or for more information, call 518-270-2660.
