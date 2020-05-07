Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Rotterdam

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County officials announced Thursday that there will be a drive-thru testing site opening on Friday in the Rotterdam Walmart parking lot. The testing site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and Schenectady County. It will be in operation from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing site.

Those that go to the site will need to stay in their car, wear a mask and they will test themselves. Medical professionals will be watching to make sure the test is done properly.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will be operated by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES