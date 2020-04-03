Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A drive-thru testing site is being set up in the Colonial Quad parking lot at UAlbany. It is being done in conjunction with Albany Med and the Department of State. It is set to open on April 6.

UAlbany says the testing site will be minimally impactful on the campus and pose no direct health risk to our campus community.

The testing site will cause some of the roadways around the university to be temporarily blocked off. Please avoid driving to the northwest corner of the campus given the road closures.

Residents who believe they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, and have symptoms, must call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 888-364-3065, be approved for testing, and be given a PIN number. Upon arriving at the site, only those with a valid PIN number will be allowed to enter and will be ushered through a series of checkpoints. No walk-in or unscheduled testing will be allowed.

State Police, the National Guard and UPD officers will be onsite to help facilitate the effort.