Drive-by reunion: daycare teachers host social distance serenade for students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been over a month since the start of the ‘Stay at Home’ order and the staff at Mercy Cares for Kids at St. Peter’s is missing some of its students.

Although the daycare center remains open, many of the children have not been attending because their parents are working from home.

To say hello to those students, the staff at Mercy Cares invited parents to drive-by the center for a social distance serenade for their children.

Teachers lined up, 6 feet apart starting at 9:30 a.m. in anticipation of spectators to arrive shortly after.