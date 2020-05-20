Drive-by bubble birthday parties bringing smiles across Capital Region

NEWS10 – For many, it’s been challenging to celebrate birthday during quarantine. With the help of drive-by birthdays all over the Capital Region, it’s made it a little easier.

How do you take them to the next level? Just add some bubbles!

It’s called Jani Poppins Bubble Parties and in what’s a simple, yet unique way to celebrate, they’re putting a smile on the faces of all. With the use of two machines producing thousands of bubbles in seconds, they’re able to provide a 15-minute party with upbeat music as a way to escape and to spread kindness to others.

“Kind of make it a little bit easier and bring some normalcy with something that’s very unique,” Co-founder, Todd Moffre, said. “Just be able to randomly pull up onto a driveway or a front lawn and get them out their and dancing and being kids again is really what does it. It’s what makes it special.”

They look to make this pandemic easier on both kids and adults. As many are working from home, it takes some tension off of parents by acting as a destresser. So, whether you’re the age of 5 or 95, they say if there’s anything that can bring joy to the moment, it’s bubbles.

“I think they really have time to forget, even if it’s just for a few minutes, with what’s going on and that brings not only the joy but the energy back,” Moffre said. “We take it very seriously to put smiles on peoples faces, so what we try to do is just give them a little bit, they take it from there and then we just feed off each other.”

You can find them on Facebook.