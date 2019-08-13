Dream job: earn $1,000 and a the new iPhone 11 with a review

(News10) – If you’re an avid iPhone user who likes to give your opinion on new tech, then this might just be your dream job.

WhistleOut.com is looking to pay one iPhone fanatic $1,000 to test and review the latest iPhone after its release in September. The selected person even gets to keep the iPhone after the review.

Here are the requirements for the iPhone Dream Job:

Must be a true iPhone fan who has owned previous iPhone versions

Must be available to test and provide a review of the phone within a week after delivery.

Must be able to provide your own phone service for the device

Applications are open now through September 3rd. You can find complete details about the gig and how to apply here.