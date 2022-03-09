TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy mayor Patrick Madden invited the public Wednesday to an in-person open house at the Italian Community Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide input and ask questions about the City’s draft zoning ordinance.

The event will be held Wednesday, March 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at 1450 5th Avenue in Troy. The draft plan, according to Steven Strichman, Commissioner of Planning, makes smart changes including:

Eliminating redundant zones.

Adding sustainability requirements including Electric Vehicle charging stations.

Supporting green infrastructure and better storm water management.

Adding architectural guidelines to encourage building design fundamentals.

“Recode Troy” is a complete revamp of the city’s zoning ordinance created using modernized tools and guidance. The goal is to create a code that is more user-friendly for everyone by protecting and enhancing community character, increasing opportunities for people to live, work and play in mixed-use neighborhoods, and supporting development practices that are sustainable and resilient.

Over the past few months, said Mayor Madden, city staff have held online community forums to present the draft ordinance and answer questions. The upcoming open house is an opportunity for residents to meet one-on-one with city staff to discuss the code and give input.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, the full draft ordinance is available online. The final adoption of the code should come in late spring.