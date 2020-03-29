Dr. Fauci warns US could see over 100,000 deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.
As the U.S. tops the world in reported infections from the coronavirus, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicts 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the outbreak.
The U.S. is currently reporting more than 124,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths.
Fauci spoke to CNN’s “State of the Union” as the federal government discussed rolling back guidelines on social distancing in areas that have not been hard-hit by the outbreak.
Fauci says he would only support the rollback in lesser-impacted areas if there is enhanced availability of testing in place to monitor those areas. He acknowledged “it’s a little iffy there” right now.
