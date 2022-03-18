GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Glens Falls Department of Public Works (DPW) urges that city residents hold on to yard waste disposal. DPW has asked to please not begin raking or depositing lawn or yard waste at the curb.

Officials said that although temperatures are beginning to start warming, the possibility of further snowfalls still remains. Due to erratic temperatures this year, it is still March, and curbside lawn and yard disposal would interfere with the clean-up with city snowplows.

DPW said regular lawn and yard disposal pick-up will start as normal in April. Residents are still permitted to place yard and leaf waste in bags in front of their homes.