DPH: 15 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of high-risk communities in western Massachusetts continues to trend downward, as state public health officials reported 15 red zones Thursday. This is a big decrease compared to previous weeks where over 20 high-risk zones were reported in the western part of the state.

As of Thursday, February 4, the following local towns/cities remain at high risk for COVID-19:

Adams

Agawam

Chicopee

Granby

Great Barrington

Hampden

Holyoke

Ludlow

Monson

Palmer

Southampton

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield





The Massachusetts Department of Public Health takes population size into account when determining an area’s level of COVID-19 spread.

There are now more than 20 communities at moderate-risk for the virus.

Most of those areas have transitioned from the red zone to the yellow zone list including Amherst, Belchertown, Brimfield, Dalton, Deerfield, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Lee, Lenox, Longmeadow, Montague, North Adams, Northampton, Orange, Pittsfield, Russell, South Hadley, Ware, Wilbraham, Williamstown.

Last week, state health officials reported 17 western Massachusetts areas in the yellow zone, meaning less than or 25 total COVID-19 cases were reported in those communities.

There are now seven green zones, low-risk communities, in western Massachusetts:

Blandford

Erving

Hatfield

Holland

Huntington

Otis

Sunderland

Also on Thursday, the DPH reported 74 new COVID-related deaths along with 2,602 new cases in Massachusetts.

Overall, the state has reported 504,564 COVID cases and 14,416 COVID-related deaths since the outbreak began in early March.