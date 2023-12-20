SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the frigid temperatures didn’t stop these nurses from coming out with their families to ask Ellis Hospital to ensure their contracts include the state-mandated patient ratios and fair benefits.

Fred Durocher is a Registered Nurse (RN) at the Ellis Hospital Emergency Room in Schenectady.

“They wanna sell off the pension plan, and that is right now on hold for people who are retired or vested in it,” Durocher said. “And it’s not even a current thing. They kind of want to let that go off their books.”

As of August 2023, it’s now a requirement in New York to have a minimum of one nurse for every two critical care or intensive care patients. However, some report getting as many as four or even five patients per nurse.

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said it took years for the legislation to pass. He said the mandate was implemented to improve patient care and prevent nurses from burning out.

“What we saw is when the system is overloaded, and nurses have too many patients, how chaotic it can be. Nurses get overloaded, they get burned out,” Santabarbara said. “There’s a shortage going on right now, so the last thing we wanna see is conditions that make nurses want to leave these positions.”

Christine Walthers is an RN who has been working at Bellevue Women’s Center for over 10 years.

“We don’t become nurses to run ourselves ragged,” she said. “We have major burnout; the agency nurses are not invested in our community, and they make twice or three times what we’re making, putting in a hard 10 to 12-hour day shift.”

News10 reached out to Ellis Hospital, and they said in a statement:

Ellis Medicine’s nursing team and all of our colleagues deliver an exceptionally high level of care and compassion to our patients, and Ellis offers highly competitive wages and benefits in recognition of those skills and expertise and to attract and retain the very best healthcare professionals.

We respect the rights of our unionized nurses to picket as part of the ongoing contract negotiations, and we remain committed to bargaining in good faith with the goal of achieving a contract that is fair, competitive, and financially feasible in today’s challenging healthcare environment.

The nurses picketing today are doing so on their own time, and those nurses scheduled to work today are on the job and caring for our patients and family members with the high levels of skill and professionalism our community has come to expect from Ellis Medicine.

In the meantime, both Ellis Hospital and the union hope to come to an agreement as soon as possible.