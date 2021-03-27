Dozens of beds being built to help benefit children in the Watervliet area

Volunteers work inside the Dome in Watervliet to assemble parts for dozens of beds.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mechanicville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace worked to put together dozens of beds for local children Saturday.

“We’re building beds, and we’re building lots of beds,” said Beth Heffern, communications specialist for the local chapter.

The organization estimates two to three percent of kids nationwide don’t have a bed to sleep in. Numerous volunteers worked throughout the day Saturday to help those in the area.

“The beds will be here for residents of Watervliet. If someone else in our radius needs them, we will use them there also,” Heffern said.

The Mechanicville chapter has helped numerous families throughout the Capital Region.

“There are kids that received beds two weeks ago here in Watervliet, they’re here with their family’s, building beds for other kids. It just touches my heart,” says Heffern.

Watervliet resident Megan Blake was one of the lucky mother’s who got the opportunity to see her son get a bed from the organization.

“He [saw] them pull them and he yelled out the window, are you here with my bed? They said yes we are. And he’s like yay mom my bed’s here!” Blake said.

Less than a month after that delivery, she’s paying it forward.

“Then I decided to come here and give back to the community, help other kids out. Very rewarding program,” she said.

The beds will be delivered when local requests come in.