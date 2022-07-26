MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigators in Fulton County spent much of the day Tuesday removing dozens of animals from a home in Mayfield. According to Sheriff Richard Giardino, what started as a call for a dog on the loose ended up turning into much more.

Instead of finding one dog, a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy found several dozen dogs and other animals including a horse, rabbits, goats and ducks at the property along Route 349.

According to Sheriff Giardino, the deputy encountered some animals in deplorable conditions, others in good health. Most were living outside. The sheriff’s office received a warrant from the Mayfield town court and spent much of Tuesday searching the property.

All together, 50 dogs were removed with two found dead. The sheriff did not state what condition those deceased dogs were in.

The surviving dogs were handed over to the Fulton County Regional SPCA along with Ayres Animal Shelter and the Brennan Humane Society. Brennan Humane says the dogs they received are being taken care of and many are being updated on vaccinations.

In a press release, the county SPCA says the home is the location of an alleged “rescue operation” run by Susan Kelly called “Kelly’s Haven”. The property, according to the SPCA’s release has a “history of animal hoarding and cruelty complaints spanning over decades.”

Neighbors NEWS10 reached out to say this is not the first time animals were taken from the property. Sheriff Giardino says while a warrant was issued, the owner of the property has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.