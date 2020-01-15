Dozens of agencies lose access to DMV photos

(WIVB) – Dozens of law enforcement agencies across the state don’t have access to photos from the DMV right now and the reason is the Green Light Law.

A state spokesperson says police departments and other agencies lost the access because they did not sign an agreement, saying they won’t share the information with federal immigration officers.

The Green Light Law bans sharing information from the DMV with any agency that primarily enforces immigration.

The deadline to sign the agreement was this past Saturday.

The spokesperson said today that 59 agencies have not signed, but those signed agreements are still coming in.