ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Academies hosted the FIRST Tech Lego League Robotics Tournament on Sunday. There were 11 teams from around the Capital Region competing for a chance to advance to regionals while also showcasing their building and programming skills.

“Today is a great event for middle schoolers and elementary school students,” said John McNally, Tournament Director and STEM Coordinator at Albany Academy. “They’re coming here to design their robots, to compete in these challenges to score points.”

And to score prizes! Lucas and Declan Jennings are in sixth grade; this is their first Lego tournament. Both say they have always loved building Lego models.

“I love playing with LEGOS still… and it’s a really fun thing for me to do. So I thought it was cool… and realized I can do this,” Declan Jennings said. “I really like building the things that you can interact with, like the action sports one…things like that.”

Lucas Hayden says legos have always been a family tradition.

“I’ve just been playing with LEGOS since I was young,” he said. “I built my first set with my dad when I was six. So I’ve always been into LEGOS.”

His father, Scott Hayden, is ready to see where his love of Legos will take Lucas in the tournament world.

“I’m really proud of him,” he said. “He and his teammates have worked really hard all school year. It fits him; he’s really excited about it, and he wants to find other kids who are as excited and passionate about LEGOS as he is.”

Organizers say there is still room for schools and communities to get involved in next year’s competition.

“A lot of teams are from schools or even neighborhoods,” John McNally said. “FIRSTInspires.org is the website to find out a lot of information.”