Downtown’s shop & savor smAlbany kicks off Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) says that B. Lodge & Co. will present this year’s initiative of Downtown’s Shop & Savor smAlbany as an extension of Downtown Albany’s Small Business Saturday. BID encourages people to support Downtown’s locally owned and operated businesses through purchases made during the holidays.

Receipts from any purchase made at a downtown locally-owned business from Saturday, November 20 through Saturday, December 4, can be submitted for a chance to win a grand prize pack. The Grand prize pack is valued at $600 which will include merchandise and gift cards from Albany’s Downtown businesses.

In addition to the grand prize, customers who submit information on purchases made at any independent retailers or restaurants will also be entered to win one of five prizes. Each of the five prizes includes a $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card, valid at over 40 Downtown locations, and a$20 B. Lodge & Co. gift certificate.

“It has always been important to support locally-owned businesses, and COVID-19 shone a light on the critical role that small business owners play. It is the investments by these individuals – our neighbors, friends, and family – that create a sense of place, fostering a neighborhood where people continually seek to live, employees want to work, and visitors want to explore,” BID Executive Director, Georgette Steffens said.

For full information and scheduled events, you can visit Downtown’s Shop & Savor smAlbany webpage.