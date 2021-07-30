Downtown Troy Marina re-opens 10 years after Hurricane Irene hit

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After nearly a decade of planning and re-construction, Troy City leaders announced the grand re-opening of the Downtown Troy Marina on Friday. Officials hope the Collar City can be a pitstop for those sailing on the Hudson.

“A lot of people take their boats south in the cooler months and then they come back up during the summer months so they’ll go out the Erie Canal or continue up the Hudson, and this is a good way you can stop and easily get some food, do some shopping,” says Mayor Patrick Madden.

About 22 boats can dock at the marina at once. Alongside the marina, there’s a freshly paved sidewalk, new parking lots and different landscape, large rocks will be used as benches.

10 years ago when Hurricane Irene hit the Capital Region, the marina area was completely underwater. It took years for local officials to build a sea wall. “The seawall was a direct result of Hurricane Irene so now we’re going to keep the water where the water belongs…not in our basement,” says Kelly Brown, Co-owner of Brown’s Brewing Company.

The Hudson River a stone throw away from Kelly’s restaurant. She remembers Hurricane Irene like it was yesterday, so re-building a new marina has been a long time coming. Kelly hopes this re-opening will bring an economic boom.

“Boaters can come in at anytime, dock here and enjoy the beautiful views of the mighty Hudson as well as dining, drinking with us,” says Kelly.

Boaters Tony and Lori Schweiker came to say a quick Ahoy Troy! The couple is heading to Lake Champlain today. They stopped to see what was going on at the marina. The Schweiker’s were surprised to see it completely renovated. “Every time we come here it gets better and better,” says Tony. After vacationing up North, they plan to stop again at Troy on the way back downstate.