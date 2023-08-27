SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Before fans of the Saratoga Race Course head back to work Monday, local businesses offered one last chance to shop for souvenirs. Many stores seeing customers from open to close.

At around a 20% increase in profit compared to last year, Saratoga Saddlery sells everything country western. Owner, Sabine Rodgers, says customers aren’t even thinking before buying big ticket items. Some not even in season. “This summer was fantastic, nonstop. Whether it’s cowboy boots, winter jackets, leather jackets or leather hats. They’re buying pretty much everything.”

Even those without a storefront putting talents to use. For street performers like Ethan Lyons, the early bird plays to the largest crowds. “Earlier, there were a bunch of people coming though and then it kind of calmed down around six o’clock, dinner hour. Tons of people are eating right now.”

Some businesses weren’t even open. Instead, making a profit on Travers Day. “The people that are coming to get ready that day can come and accessorize before they get to the track,” explained President and Owner of Hatsational, Joyce Locks.