Downtown Ridge Street closed in Glens Falls for road work

Ridge Street was closed Tuesday in Downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., from Maple Street to Centennial Circle. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downtown Ridge Street was closed Tuesday, from City Park and the intersection with Maple Street down to Centennial Circle.

It’s the first of two days of road work which will be blocking that section of Ridge Street off on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. That section of road also includes the Cronin High Rise Apartments, a Greater Glens Falls Transit bus stop, City Hall, and several downtown shops.

A section of road is torn up for infrastructure work Tuesday on RIdge Street in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Pavement was dug up in spots on Tuesday, so a work crew could access pipes running beneath the road.

The work will be back next Monday, Nov. 16, to repave the street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The street will be open, but down to one usable lane.

During all three days, GGFT buses will stop at the Rite Aid on Washington Street instead.

